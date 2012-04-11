UPDATE 1-Russian cbank ready for Sberbank share offering

* No decision yet made on timing - Ulyukayev

* State plans to sell a 7.6 pct stake via SPO

MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's central bank is ready to launch the sale of a 7.6 percent stake it owns in the country's biggest bank, Sberbank, but no decision has yet been taken on timing, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"In theory the placement could take place at any moment," the central bank's first deputy chairman, Alexei Ulyukayev, told reporters. "We are in a high state of technical readiness."

The central bank controls Sberbank on behalf of the Russian state - a throwback to the Soviet era. The sale of the stake, worth $5.5 billion at its current market valuation, would reduce its ownership to a bare majority.

Bankers told Reuters last month that the offering - a key element of Russia's privatisation plans - was likely to go ahead after the publication of Sberbank's annual results, which showed earnings hitting a record.