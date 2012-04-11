UPDATE 1-Russian cbank ready for Sberbank share offering

* No decision yet made on timing - Ulyukayev
* State plans to sell a 7.6 pct stake via SPO
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's central bank is ready
to launch the sale of a 7.6 percent stake it owns in the
country's biggest bank, Sberbank, but no decision has
yet been taken on timing, a senior official said on Wednesday.
"In theory the placement could take place at any moment,"
the central bank's first deputy chairman, Alexei Ulyukayev, told
reporters. "We are in a high state of technical readiness."
The central bank controls Sberbank on behalf of the Russian
state - a throwback to the Soviet era. The sale of the stake,
worth $5.5 billion at its current market valuation, would reduce
its ownership to a bare majority.
Bankers told Reuters last month that the offering - a key
element of Russia's privatisation plans - was likely to go ahead
after the publication of Sberbank's annual results, which showed
earnings hitting a record.