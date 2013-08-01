Sberbank to name Walmart exec as deputy chairman - paper

MOSCOW Aug 1 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank
will appoint Lev Khasis, a senior executive of U.S.
retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc, as its first deputy
chairman, financial daily Kommersant reported on Thursday.
Khasis joined Walmart in 2011 as senior vice president from
X5 Retail Group, Russia's top food retailer at the
time, and has been president and chief executive of new formats
for Walmart International.
Sberbank is hoping with his appointment to improve the
efficiency of business processes and the speed of
decision-making, Kommersant reported, citing unnamed sources.
Sberbank declined to comment. Khasis could not immediately
be reached for comment.