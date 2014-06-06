UPDATE 1-Russia's Sberbank aims to pay 20 pct of profit in dividends

* Not changing business plan as result of Ukraine
* Says Ukraine situation caused liquidity squeeze
* CEO says he has no plans to leave bank
(Adds quotes on succession, markets)
By Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, June 6 Russia's biggest lender Sberbank
plans to keep its dividends at no less than 20 percent
of net profit for the next five years after forecasting 2014
profit on par with last year's earnings despite a worsening
economy and the Ukraine crisis.
The situation in Ukraine after Russia's annexation of Crimea
has had a detrimental effect on Russia's already slowing
economy, with zero growth now expected this year.
The economic decline prompted Sberbank to increase bad loan
provisions in the first quarter, delivering an 18 percent fall
in earnings from the same period last year. Full-year net profit
for 2013 was 362 billion roubles ($10.4 billion), up 4 percent
on 2012.
"No one could have predicted Ukraine. No one could have
predicted East Ukraine in the way it is happening now," Deputy
Chairman Alexander Morozov said at the bank's annual shareholder
meeting.
"(But) we aren't changing our business plan, which was
adopted in December, before Ukraine. We expect our profit this
year not to be below last year."
Yet the financial impact of the crisis remains inescapable.
"The effect caused by the Ukraine crisis was significant,
not the sanctions per se, but the situation with the
deterioration on the financial markets," Sberbank's CEO German
Gref said.
Western sanctions applied against a number of people and
entities deemed close to President Vladimir Putin has increased
the burden on lenders dramatically, Gref said, causing a
liquidity squeeze that will push up lending rates.
He said Sberbank is in talks with Russia's central bank to
find ways to relieve the situation.
Gref added that the bank had made no decision on whether it
would participate in a government plan to support banks.
Putin promised at a recent investment forum that the
government would help systemically important banks by allowing
them to convert subordinated loans into shares, allowing them to
boost their capital positions and free them to lend more.
PAYOUT POLICY
In spite of the difficulties faced by the bank, Deputy
Chairman Morozov said it would pay out at least 20 percent in
dividends over the coming five years and the new dividend policy
will be approved before the year's end.
In Sberbank's 2011 dividend policy, the bank said it would
increase dividend payments to up to 20 percent of net profit
over the course of three years. It reported dividends of 15
percent in 2011 and 17 percent in 2012 and said it would pay out
20 percent of profit in 2013.
Gref also reiterated that the bank wants to remain in
Ukraine and that it is looking to sell its local network of
branches in Crimea.
He was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying that he
would ensure that a successor would be ready to take over if he
steps down at some point, but insisted at a press conference
after the shareholder meeting that he is not preparing to leave
and has 18 months left on his contract.
Sberbank has a company rule that all senior employees should
identify two potential successors, Gref said.
"I'm not preparing to go anywhere," he said. "For all key
positions there should be successors. It's a normal, civilised
corporate standard. For the next one-and-a-half years I have a
contract. From then it will become clear."
A successor would not necessarily come from within Sberbank,
said Gref, who has been CEO since 2007 and has been credited
with modernising the bank from its Soviet roots. Previously, he
was Russia's Minister for Economic Development and Trade.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, writing by
Megan Davies; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Goodman)