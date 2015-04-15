版本:
Russia Sberbank threatens Mechel with bankruptcy lawsuit - RIA

MOSCOW, April 15 Russia's top lender, Sberbank , plans to file a bankruptcy lawsuit against Mechel after talks on restructuring the steel producer's debt failed, RIA news agency quoted Sberbank's head, German Gref, as saying on Wednesday.

Russian officials have been looking at ways to help indebted Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, for months and have proposed several schemes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
