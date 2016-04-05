Sberbank says hopes to agree Mechel debt deal with Gazprombank in April

MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's top lender Sberbank hopes to agree a deal on debt restructuring for Russian miner Mechel with fellow creditor Gazprombank in April, Sberbank First Deputy Chief Executive Maxim Poletayev said on Tuesday.

Mechel on Monday offered Gazprombank an option to buy a 49 percent stake in its Elga coal project, the money from which will be used to repay debts to Sberbank. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly)