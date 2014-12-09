版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 9日 星期二

Russia's Sberbank to lend Sibur 42 bln roubles over five years

MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia's Sberbank said on Tuesday it had agreed to lend petrochemical company Sibur 42 billion roubles ($775 million) over five years.

Sberbank added that the credit line would be open for general business purposes. ($1 = 54.1929 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
