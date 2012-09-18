UPDATE 3-Investors flock to Russia's $5 bln Sberbank stake sale

* Offering priced mid-range at 93 rbls/shr - sources
* London GDRs expected to start trading Wednesday
* Sberbank met investors in London, NY, Moscow
By Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russia's sale of a $5 billion
stake in Sberbank drew strong demand from investors
around the world, attracted by the lender's dominant position on
the growing domestic market and potential to expand across
emerging European economies.
The sale of a 7.6 percent stake in Europe's third biggest
lender was priced at 93 roubles ($3.04) per share, the Russian
central bank said late on Tuesday. That was in the middle of a
range of 92-94 roubles per share investors had been guided to
expect.
Final pricing capped a day in which Sberbank met investors
in Moscow, London and New York to explain its strategy and
answer questions.
In Clothworkers' Hall in the City of London financial
district, money managers were briefed by Sberbank CEO German
Gref, a fitness fanatic and close ally of President Vladimir
Putin who has slimmed down the former Soviet state savings bank.
"It looks like a good deal," said one investor leaving the
presentation. The investor, who declined to be named, noted
Sberbank's focus on transparency and said he had just put in "a
significant order" for the stock.
GROWTH, RISKS
Russia's economy is expanding at a rate of around 4 percent,
providing a healthy backdrop for Sberbank compared with most
European lenders, although growth has been slowing as the euro
zone debt crisis hits strategic exports of oil and gas.
Having delayed a sale due to volatile financial markets,
Russia's central bank seized on a market rally prompted by
stimulus measures in the United States and Europe to cut its
57.6 percent stake in Sberbank through a placement of shares in
Moscow and global depositary shares (GDS) in London.
Risks remain for investors, however. Russia's market
typically trades at a discount to emerging market peers due to
concerns about corruption and red tape, and as the country's
economic fortunes are closely correlated to the oil price.
In February, Putin - then prime minister - ordered Russia's
No.2 bank, state-controlled VTB to compensate small
investors who lost money on its flotation in 2007. The move had
to be financed from VTB's coffers, hitting the interests of big
investors.
Russia's central bank, representing the state, will keep
majority control in Sberbank with a stake of 50 percent plus one
share.
The pricing guidance indicates a discount of 4 percent to
Sberbank's 97.05 rouble close on Friday, and values the 1.71
billion shares being sold at $5.14 billion. The discount is less
than the 10 percent seen on the government's sale of a stake in
VTB last year.
Large orders came in from the U.S. private equity and hedge
fund investors, one source said. While below the government's
original hopes for 100 roubles per share, the deal priced above
the 91 roubles that Sberbank had set as the minimum bid.
Sberbank's shares closed down 0.9 pct at 94.75 roubles on
Tuesday. The GDSs are expected to start trading in London as
early as Wednesday.
"We are expecting a strong performance in the third quarter
so now seems like a good time for the stake sale," said an
investor leaving a Sberbank meeting at New York's Four Seasons
hotel. The investor said that the presentation gave no new
details and no surprises.
The long-awaited Sberbank offering has revived hopes for
Russia's stalled privatisation programme. It will also clear a
share 'overhang' and allow investors to focus on Sberbank's
underlying value, Gref, a liberal economist and former economy
minister, told Reuters on Monday.
THIS YEAR'S "HOTTEST OFFERING"?
Sberbank enjoys cheap and stable funding through its control
of 46 percent of Russian household deposits and has the implicit
backing of a sovereign with low debt and the world's
fourth-largest gold and foreign currency reserves.
Its 19,000 branches give it unequalled coverage across
Russia, the world's largest country by territory, yet the bank
is still highly profitable, generating net interest margins of
over 6 percent and a return on equity of 26 percent.
Sberbank has also snapped up cheap foreign banking assets,
most recently buying Turkey's Denizbank for $3.6 billion,
although it has said it is not pursuing any further takeovers
abroad for now, after criticism from analysts that it was taking
its eye off the ball in Russia.
"It attracts huge deposits compared with other banks in
Russia and that is a big advantage in terms of margins," said
Bruce Bower, a portfolio manager at Moscow-based fund manager
Verno Capital who attended the presentation in Moscow.
"Sberbank has the best footprint and the presentations
(today) confirmed that too," added Bower, whose fund is already
a Sberbank shareholder and bid for stock.
Sberbank trades in line with emerging market peers in terms
of its estimated price-to-book value, which for 2012 is 1.48
times, according to a research by VTB, while the median for
emerging markets is 1.41.
It trades at a price-to-earnings ratio 6.8 times compared
with an emerging market average of 10.3 times.
"We think the deal will become the hottest offering of the
year and not just in the Russian space," wrote Milena
Ivanova-Venturini, analyst at Renaissance Capital, in a research
note.