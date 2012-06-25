UPDATE 1-Severstal sees strong take up for buyback

* Severstal buys back shares following Nord Gold spinoff

* Sets buyback ratio at 0.196 for every stock applied

* Severstal shares down 0.2 pct

MOSCOW, June 25 Severstal, Russia's second-biggest steel producer, said on Monday it had seen strong demand for its plan to buy back 170 million shares following a mining asset spin-off.

The company announced the buyback at 390 roubles per share earlier this year in order to cancel stock following the separation of its Nord Gold mining asset.

Severstal said on Monday it had received applications to take part in the buyback equivalent to over 800 million shares.

As a result, it said it would purchase stock in a ratio of 0.196 for every share offered as part of the scheme.

The buyback, worth about $2 billion, is taking place because Severstal's Lybica Holding obtained 193 million Severstal treasury shares as part of the Nord Gold spin off, and the steelmaker wants to cancel 170 million of those shares.

The company announced plans to list its gold business in London last year.

Severstal shares were down 0.2 percent at 383.5 roubles by 0715 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent decline on Russia's MICEX index.