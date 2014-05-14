UPDATE 1-Severstal says mulls options for U.S. operations

(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW May 14 Russian steelmaker Severstal
said on Wednesday it was considering a range of
strategic options in relation to its North American operations.
A Russian source familiar with the matter said on Monday
that Severstal had received bids from potential buyers for its
operations in the United States which consist of steel plants in
Dearborn, Michigan and Columbus, Mississippi.
The company did not name the options it was considering.
"Severstal confirms that no decision has yet been taken as to
which, if any, such option might be pursued," it said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Severstal bought the plant in Dearborn in 2003 for $285.5
million and has invested around $1 billion. It built the
Columbus plant and launched it in 2007, investing $1.5 billion
in total. The plants generated revenue of $3.9 billion in 2013,
30 percent of the company's revenues.
The source said on Monday the sales process was unrelated to
the worsening political relations between the United States and
Russia over Ukraine. The company had started looking into a sale
in September, he added.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the operations
could fetch $1.5 billion and that potential buyers were United
States Steel Corp and Brazil's Companhia Siderurgica
Nacional SA.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and
David Evans)