Russia's Severstal sells US-based PBS Coals to Canada's Corsa Coal

BRIEF-Invictus MD announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Invictus MD announces $40,000,000 bought deal private placement of convertible debentures and notice of intention to exercise option on acreage pharms
MOSCOW, July 15 Russia's Severstal has agreed to sell Pennsylvania-based coal producer PBS Coals to Canada's Corsa Coal for an enterprise value of $140 million, the Russian company said on Tuesday.
The deal is expected to be completed by mid-August, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Arrow reports increased net income; strong loan growth continues
* Citizens First Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results