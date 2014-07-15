版本:
Russia's Severstal sells US-based PBS Coals to Canada's Corsa Coal

MOSCOW, July 15 Russia's Severstal has agreed to sell Pennsylvania-based coal producer PBS Coals to Canada's Corsa Coal for an enterprise value of $140 million, the Russian company said on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to be completed by mid-August, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
