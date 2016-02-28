Miners trapped after accident in Russia's Arctic pronounced dead

UPDATE 2-Vegemite comes home to Australia under Bega-Mondelez deal
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
MOSCOW Feb 28 The 26 miners who were trapped in a Russian coal mine above the Arctic circle have died and rescue operations have been halted after a third blast underground killed several rescue workers, emergency services said on Sunday.
The miners were trapped on Thursday after a sudden leak of methane gas caused two blasts that led parts of the Severnaya mine in Vorkuta to collapse.
The mine is operated by Vorkutaugol, a subsidiary of Severstal (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt; Editing by David Goodman)
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained