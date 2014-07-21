版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 21日 星期一 14:13 BJT

Severstal says selling U.S. subsidiaries for $2.3 billion

MOSCOW, July 21 Russia's Severstal, one of the largest steel producers in the country, said on Monday it had agreed to sell its subsidiaries in the United States for $2.3 billion.

The company said it would sell its Severstal Columbus and Severstal Dearborn subsidiaries to Steel Dynamics and AK Steel Corporation, respectively. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of the year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐