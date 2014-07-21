Severstal says selling U.S. subsidiaries for $2.3 billion

BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
MOSCOW, July 21 Russia's Severstal, one of the largest steel producers in the country, said on Monday it had agreed to sell its subsidiaries in the United States for $2.3 billion.
The company said it would sell its Severstal Columbus and Severstal Dearborn subsidiaries to Steel Dynamics and AK Steel Corporation, respectively. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of the year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 1 A former UBS Group AG banker who as a whistleblower helped U.S. authorities prosecute the Swiss bank for tax fraud, only to spend 2-1/2 years in prison for helping a billionaire client evade taxes, on Monday filed a $20 million libel lawsuit against his former employer.