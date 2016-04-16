Russia may replace Eurobonds with domestic debt - news agencies

MOSCOW, April 16 Russia could raise debt
domestically if it is not able to sell Eurobonds to foreign
investors, news agencies quoted Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
as saying on Saturday.
Russia has pencilled in up to $3 billion in foreign
borrowing in its 2016 budget, which would be the country's first
tapping of foreign debt markets since sanctions were imposed on
Moscow two years ago over the Ukraine crisis.
But most of the 25 foreign banks invited to participate in
arranging the Eurobonds have refused, warned by the United
States and the European Union that proceeds from the issues
could be used to finance sanctions-hit Russian entities.
"We wanted to test the market, participate in the market, so
investors could see our presence," Interfax news agency quoted
Siluanov as saying.
"Yes, there is some intrigue about the issue now, many banks
have refused. However, we are not closing this window of
possibility."
Siluanov added that if Russia sold foreign debt this year,
it would be issued either in dollars or in euros and the sale
would happen only if the "quality of investors" was the same as
in Russia's previous bonds placements.
Russia raised $6 billion and 750 million euros via Eurobonds
in 2013, its last tapping of foreign debt markets, before
annexing the Crimea region from Ukraine in early 2014.
Siluanov said there was no budgetary need to enter foreign
markets again, as its current balance of payments was in a good
position.
"Additional capital inflow from the Eurobonds will only add
to the rouble's strengthening. Do we really need that? I don't
believe that is especially needed," Siluanov was quoted as
saying.
But the ministry needs funds to help fill a budget deficit,
envisaged at 3 percent of gross domestic product this year.
Siluanov said foreign debt could be replaced with borrowing
on the domestic market, by issuing treasury bonds.
"We are more than able to (raise the debt domestically)," he
reportedly said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by
Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Potter)