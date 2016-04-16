Russian FinMin: state firms should continue paying half of profit in divs - agencies

MOSCOW, April 16 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Saturday that it should be mandatory for state
companies, without exceptions, to continue spending 50 percent
of their profit on paying dividends at least until 2019, Russian
agencies reported.
Siluanov also said that the state budget may receive up to
1.5 trillion roubles ($22.6 billion) in 2016-2017 proceeds from
selling state stakes in Russia's Rosneft, Bashneft, Alrosa and
possibly VTB bank.
He also added that the ministry considers placing Eurobonds
only in dollars or in euros and that the issue will take place
only if the quality of interested investors remains as good as
in Russia's earlier bond placements.
($1 = 66.4125 roubles)
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by
Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)