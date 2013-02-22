CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Russia's Sistema still in talks over Argos Group

(Changes headline and story following clarification from a
Sistema spokesman that a reference to 100-150 million euros does
not refer to the valuation of Argos)
MOSCOW Feb 22 Russian conglomerate Sistema
is still in talks over an acquisition of Argos Group
after it offered to buy the oil trading group last October,
Sistema's billionaire owner Vladimir Yevtushenkov said on
Friday.
The Russian oil-to-telecoms group has signed a non-binding
agreement to buy Argos but negotiations over the price are
continuing, Yevtushenkov said.
"The companies are discussing the valuation of outstanding
issues of between 100 million and 150 million euros," a Sistema
spokesman told Reuters, declining to disclose a possible Argos
valuation.
Yevtushenkov had earlier said a valuation was being
finalised at between 100 million and 150 million euros.
Yevtushenkov told reporters that Sistema was still in talks
about the acquisition of Argos, adding that Sistema was able to
fund the deal from its own resources.
Sistema, whose assets include Russia's top mobile phone
operator MTS, mid-sized oil producer Bashneft
and companies in high-tech, retail and healthcare sectors, has
been trying to establish its oil trading in Europe.
Argos Group is the largest independent group in the western
European downstream oil market. Its business spans storage,
distribution, bunkering and transport services and it trades in
mineral oils and biofuels.
A spokesman for Argos, which has an annual turnover of $14
billion, declined to reveal further financial details.
Sistema is keen to acquire Argos Group to secure a large
chunk of the trading market in Europe for Bashneft, which
produces around 300,000 barrels of crude per day.
Argos Group operates in Belgium, Germany, Luxemburg, the
Netherlands, France and Switzerland. Outside Europe, the company
is active in Brazil, Singapore and China.
Sistema has said it will provide the Argos Group with an
opportunity to expand its business, strengthen its market
position in Western Europe and establish strong relations with
Russian suppliers of hydrocarbons.
($1 = 0.7563 euros)
