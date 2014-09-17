版本:
Investigation into Bashneft share sale extended to January 2015 - report

MOSCOW, Sept 17 An investigation over the sale of shares in oil producer Bashneft was extended until January 2015, Interfax news agency said on Wednesday, citing a lawyer representing one of the suspects in the case.

Vladimir Yevtushenkov, chairman of conglomerate Sistema which owns Bashneft, was put under house arrest on Tuesday. Investigators accuse him of money-laundering in connection with the acquisition of shares in Bashneft.

"The time of investigation was extended to January 15, 2015," said Samvel Karakhanyan, who represents Levon Airapetyan, another suspect in the case. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
