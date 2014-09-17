Investigation into Bashneft share sale extended to January 2015 - report

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
MOSCOW, Sept 17 An investigation over the sale of shares in oil producer Bashneft was extended until January 2015, Interfax news agency said on Wednesday, citing a lawyer representing one of the suspects in the case.
Vladimir Yevtushenkov, chairman of conglomerate Sistema which owns Bashneft, was put under house arrest on Tuesday. Investigators accuse him of money-laundering in connection with the acquisition of shares in Bashneft.
"The time of investigation was extended to January 15, 2015," said Samvel Karakhanyan, who represents Levon Airapetyan, another suspect in the case. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co