2015年 12月 26日

Russia's Sistema says agrees $350 mln loan with two Chinese banks

MOSCOW Dec 25 Russian conglomerate Sistema said on Friday it had agreed on a $350 million loan with China Development Bank and Bank of China .

The loan, agreed on Dec 17, has a six-year maturity, Sistema said in a statement. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)

