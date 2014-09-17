版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 17日 星期三 17:19 BJT

Russia's MTS says business unaffected by investigation into Sistema

MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia's top mobile firm MTS said on Wednesday that the investigation of Vladimir Yevtushenkov, chairman of the board of Sistema holding company, "doesn't interfere with the operational activities of MTS."

Sistema has an effective ownership stake in MTS of 53.46 percent, MTS added in a statement. Yevtushenkov was accused of money-laundering on Tuesday in connection with his company's acquisition of oil producer Bashneft and was placed under house arrest. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐