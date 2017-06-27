版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 21:16 BJT

Value of frozen Sistema assets up to 185 bln rbls - court

MOSCOW, June 27 The value of assets of Russian business conglomerate Sistema which are under a court freeze in its legal row with oil producer Rosneft is up to 185 billion roubles ($3.1 billion), an order issued by the arbitration court of the Russian region of Bashkortostan showed on Tuesday.

Sistema said on Monday this court had "arrested" some shares it owns, including in the country's biggest mobile operator MTS , as it faces Rosneft's damages claim in court. ($1 = 58.9760 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Polina Devitt)
