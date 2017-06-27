Value of frozen Sistema assets up to 185 bln rbls - court

MOSCOW, June 27 The value of assets of Russian
business conglomerate Sistema which are
under a court freeze in its legal row with oil producer Rosneft
is up to 185 billion roubles ($3.1 billion), an order
issued by the arbitration court of the Russian region of
Bashkortostan showed on Tuesday.
Sistema said on Monday this court had "arrested" some shares
it owns, including in the country's biggest mobile operator MTS
, as it faces Rosneft's damages claim in court.
($1 = 58.9760 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Polina Devitt)