Moscow Exchange restricts trading in Sistema shares after they fall 27 pct

MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia's Moscow Exchange restricted trading in shares of the Sistema holding company after they fell 27 percent in the opening hour of trading on Wednesday.

Russian investigators said on Tuesday they had placed the chairman of conglomerate Sistema under house arrest, accusing him of money-laundering.

Sistema has said it considers the accusations baseless. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jason Bush)
