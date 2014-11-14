Russian court extends house arrest of Sistema chairman Yevtushenkov

MOSCOW Nov 14 A Russian court extended the
house arrest of Vladimir Yevtushenkov, chairman of the Sistema
business conglomerate, on Friday for four months.
Yevtushenkov, one of Russia's richest men, was placed under
house arrest on suspicion of money laundering related to
Sistema's acquisition of Bashneft, an oil producer.
In October, Moscow's Arbitration Court ruled in favour of
prosecutors who said Bashneft was unlawfully sold to local
authorities in the early 2000s before being sold in 2009 to
Sistema.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)