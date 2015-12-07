CORRECTED-Russian senator submits bill to raise smoking age to 21

(corrects number in second paragraph)
MOSCOW Dec 7 Russia is considering a bill to
raise the legal smoking age to 21 from 18 as part of an ongoing
drive to improve public health in a nation of heavy smokers.
Senator Anton Belyakov said on Monday he had submitted a
bill to ban people younger than 21 using or buying tobacco
products.
Russia has already moved to tighten its regulation of the
tobacco industry, hiking taxes and introducing restrictions on
advertising and smoking in public places in an effort to promote
a healthier lifestyle.
"Russia is ranked fourth in the world by the number of
smokers ... Since 2009, the number of smokers in the country has
only decreased by 3 percent while in Europe anti-tobacco
measures have led to ... a more than 20 percent decline,"
Belyakov said on his Facebook page.
Russia has previously tightened tobacco market regulation
with tax increases, restrictions on advertising and a ban on
smoking in public places as part of a wider drive to promote
healthier lifestyle and improve public health.
Japan Tobacco Inc, Philip Morris International
, British American Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco
together control 90 percent of the $16 billion Russian
cigarette market, based on 2014 results, Euromonitor data
showed.
Japan Tobacco said in July it would close its Moscow factory
by mid-2016 due to a "serious contraction" in Russia's tobacco
market because of significant declines in tobacco demand.
($1 = 68.8450 roubles)
