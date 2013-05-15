版本:
CEO of SocGen's Russia unit detained - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW May 15 The chief executive of French bank Societe Generale's Russian unit, Rosbank, has been detained on suspicion of receiving illegal payments, Russia's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Rosbank's chief executive is Vladimir Golubkov. The bank declined to comment.

The executive was held "on suspicion of receiving illegal monetary compensation" totalling 5 million roubles ($159,600), the ministry said in a statemenht, adding he was also suspected of soliciting a bribe of $1.5 million to grant a loan.
