UPDATE 1-CEO of SocGen's Russia unit detained over suspected kickbacks

MOSCOW May 15 The chief executive of Societe
Generale's Russian unit was held in Moscow on
Wednesday on suspicion of receiving bribes, dealing a blow to
the French bank's hopes of achieving a turnaround on its primary
foreign market.
The questioning of Rosbank Chief Executive Vladimir Golubkov
follows promises by President Vladimir Putin to crack down on
endemic corruption in business and public life but it is also a
blow against one of the few international banks left in Russia.
Despite announcing cost cuts when it published its latest
results, SocGen has reaffirmed its commitment to Russia, a
market it entered at high cost over the past decade that has
been abandoned by other Western banks.
Those plans could now be at risk after Golubkov's detention
on suspicion of illegally accepting a six-figure dollar sum and
soliciting a far larger bribe.
The Rosbank CEO was held "on suspicion of receiving illegal
monetary compensation" totalling 5 million roubles ($159,600),
the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement that gave his
job title but not his name.
Golubkov was also suspected of soliciting a bribe of $1.5
million to grant a loan, and a second senior Rosbank manager was
also held. Rosbank declined to comment. A source close to the
bank said Golubkov was at his office in central Moscow.
Payments to facilitate loans are not unusual in Russia's
banking system and typically go undetected. Cases that do come
to light have been known to result from a competitor mobilising
so-called 'administrative resources' to put pressure on a bank.
Western banks including Barclays and HSBC
have pulled out in recent years, having paid up to four times
book value to get a foothold in Russia only to find they could
not compete with state-backed Sberbank and VTB
.