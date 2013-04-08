Russian carmaker Sollers plans 30 pct dividend payout

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
MOSCOW, April 8 Russian carmaker Sollers plans to hand back to its shareholders one third of last year's earnings, its chief executive and main owner Vadim Shvetsov said on Monday.
The total payout could amount to 1.77 billion roubles ($56.00 million). Sollers, which specialises in producing foreign brands for the Russian market, said earlier on Monday its net profit rose by 25 percent last year to 5.9 billion roubles ($186.67 million) on revenues of 65.5 billion roubles.
Sollers owns manufacturing facilities to produce Russian UAZ off-road vehicles and South Korean SsangYong vehicles and has struck deals with Ford and Mazda Motor Corp to produce cars for the Russian market.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades