Russia's Sollers sees H1 profit rise nearly threefold

MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian carmaker Sollers posted a net income of 2.6 billion roubles ($82.06 million) in the first half of this year, up nearly threefold year-on-year, the company said on Monday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, increased by 37 percent to 3.9 billion roubles in January-June.

The jump in net profit came despite a 1.8 percent slide in revenues, which amounted in the first half of the year to 31 billion roubles.