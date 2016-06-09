版本:
Russia's Sovcomflot to buy out $652.7 mln worth of 2017 Eurobonds - Ifax

MOSCOW, June 9 Russian shipping company Sovcomflot will buy out $652.7 million worth of Eurobonds maturing in 2017, Interfax news agency said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov)

