Russia's VTB Capital to organise Sovcomflot privatisation - EconMin

MOSCOW, June 1 The Russian Economy Ministry said on Wednesday that it has selected VTB Capital to organise privatisation of 25 percent minus one share of shipping company Sovcomflot.

The government will have the final say in choosing the organiser, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

