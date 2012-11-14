版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日 星期三 22:15 BJT

Russia loses contact with satellites, space station-RIA

MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia has lost contact with most of its civilian satellites as well as the Russian part of the International Space Station after a communications cable broke in Moscow, state-run RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.

RIA cited the source as saying it would take at least 48 hours to fix the cable.

