Russia plans to send probe to moon in 2015

MOSCOW, Jan 15 Russia will resume a long-dormant
quest to explore the moon by sending an unmanned probe there in
2015, the head of the space agency was quoted as saying on
Tuesday.
The craft, called Luna-Glob, or Moon-Globe, will be carried
by the first rocket to blast off from a new facility that Russia
is building in its far eastern Amur region, Roskosmos director
Vladimir Popovkin said, according to the Interfax news agency.
"We will begin our exploration of the moon from there," he
said of the new space centre that will decrease Russia's
reliance of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in the ex-Soviet nation
Kazakhstan, which it leases.
Russian space officials have said Luna-Glob would consist of
an orbital module and a probe that would land on the moon and
beam back information about samples it takes from the surface.
The Soviet Union got a jump on the United States in the Cold
War space race, sending a probe to the moon in 1959 and putting
the first person into space in 1961. But the United States first
put a man on the moon in 1969 and Russia has not done so.
The last successful Soviet launch of a unmanned probe to the
moon was in the 1970s, and Russia has suffered setbacks in its
space program in recent years, including bungled satellite
launches and the failure of a Mars probe in 2011.
A successful rocket launch on Tuesday put three military
satellites in orbit, the Defence Ministry said.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev approved a plan last month to
spend 2.1 trillion roubles ($70 billion) on space industry
development in 2013-2020, to pursue projects to explore the moon
and Mars, among other things.