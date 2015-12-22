版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 22日 星期二 20:10 BJT

Moscow Exchange to remain priority floor for state asset sell-offs

MOSCOW Dec 22 The Moscow Exchange will remain the priority floor for sell-offs of state-owned assets, Olga Dergunova, the head of Russia's state property agency Rosimushchestvo, said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐