版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 14日 星期五 14:11 BJT

Russia's MICEX stock index falls 2.5 pct at opening

MOSCOW, March 14 The MICEX index of Russian stocks fell 2.5 percent at opening on Friday, two days before a referendum in Crimea that is expected to provoke western sanctions against Russia.

At 0610 GMT MICEX was down 2.4 percent at 1,219 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index had fallen 2.8 percent to 1,047 points.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐