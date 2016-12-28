Russia's Sukhoi says Superjet defects will be repaired by end-Jan

MOSCOW Dec 28 Russian plane maker Sukhoi will
repair defects in its Superjet 100 aircraft by late January, the
company said after problems detected by airlines including
Russia's Aeroflot and Mexico's Interjet caused the
grounding of 18 planes.
Having announced last week that the Russian aviation
authority had discovered a defect in the tail section of its
Superjet 100, Sukhoi said it has completed its fleet inspection
and aircraft that passed its checks have resumed flying.
The replacement of the defective parts will
be completed by late January, Sukhoi said in a statement late on
Tuesday, adding that the problem is not of a critical nature and
that the parts in question feature "a
multi-level redundant structure" with "a safety margin that
is more than twice the operational loads".
Interjet said this week that it had detected "potential
anomalies" in 11 Superjet 100s and industry sources said that
Aeroflot grounded six planes. Another Superjet 100 operated by
Russian carrier Iraero was also grounded.
Sukhoi, which is part of state-owned United Aircraft Corp
, has been dogged by safety concerns over the Superjet
line.
In 2012 45 people were killed when a Superjet crashed in
Indonesia during a promotional flight, causing Aeroflot to
ground four planes.
