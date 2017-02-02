Russia's Sukhoi says has repaired defects in grounded Superjets

MOSCOW Feb 2 Russian plane maker Sukhoi has repaired defects in 20 Superjet 100 aircraft that were grounded in December by airlines including Russia's Aeroflot and Mexico's Interjet, the company said on Thursday.

Checks by Russia's aviation authority were instigated in late December after a defect was discovered in the tail section of a Superjet operated by Russian carrier Iraero.

"All the Superjet 100s that were found to have defects have been repaired," Sukhoi said in a statement to Reuters, adding that the aircraft had returned to service by Feb. 1.

Sukhoi, a subsidiary of state-owned United Aircraft Corp , had said that the problem was not of a critical nature and promised to solve the problem by late January.

The Superjet first entered service in 2011 and was intended to revive Russia's aircraft industry, which stagnated after the fall of the Soviet Union. Most operators of Superjet 100 are Russian airlines. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by David Goodman)