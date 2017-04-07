Russia's Surgutneftegaz says sticking to global oil output deal

MOSCOW, April 7 Vladimir Bogdanov, the veteran
head of Russia's third largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz
, told Reuters on Friday that his company was sticking
to a global deal to cut oil output to support crude prices.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11
other oil producers led by Russia agreed in December to cut
their combined output by almost 1.8 million bpd to reduce
bloated global inventories and support prices.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said Russia
would cut its oil output by 200,000 bpd by the end of the first
quarter and by 300,000 bpd by the end of April.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by David Clarke)