Russia extends Tajik base lease to curb militant threat

* President Putin in Tajikistan to sign 30-yr base extension
* Russian, Tajik leaders wary of militancy after Afghan
pullout
* Moscow to offer better terms for Tajik migrant workers
* Tajik leader seeks Russian support for re-election
By Gleb Bryanski
DUSHANBE, Oct 5 Russia extended its military
presence in Tajikistan for 30 years on Friday in a deal to
secure the southern fringes of its former Soviet empire after
NATO troops leave Afghanistan.
The countries' defence ministers signed an agreement
prolonging Russia's lease on a military base in the former
Soviet republic until 2042 during a visit by President Vladimir
Putin.
In return, Russia will admit more Tajik labourers to earn
cash crucial to the Central Asian state's fragile economy.
Russia has chosen relatively loyal Tajikistan as its main
line of defence against a new wave of radical Islamists
spreading from Afghanistan, as well as drug trafficking.
Russia has less influence in Tajikistan's neighbours
Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, which also border Afghanistan.
More than 6,000 soldiers stationed across three towns in
Tajikistan comprise Russia's Base 201, the Kremlin's biggest
troop deployment abroad and a bulwark against any spillover of
Islamist militancy into its post-Soviet hinterland.
"This base is needed by us, and is needed by Tajikistan,"
Putin's foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, said.
Ushakov said Russia would pay a symbolic sum to extend its
lease, which had been due to expire after a decade on Jan. 1,
2014, the same year NATO troops are due to leave Afghanistan.
Russian soldiers and their families will receive diplomatic
immunity.
Putin, a critic of many U.S. and NATO moves, has expressed
regret at the drawdown and backed Russian cooperation with NATO
on Afghanistan. His trip to Tajikistan follows visits to
neighbouring Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in September.
The Russian leader has sought to boost the Kremlin's
presence in Central Asia, where the United States and China are
also vying for influence, by providing political support to its
authoritarian leaders and offering lucrative economic deals.
Russian military and economic support is particularly
important to Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon, whose government
won a 1992-97 civil war with Moscow's backing against a loosely
aligned opposition that included many Islamist militants.
In a joint statement, the two presidents said they
considered "stopping the threat of terrorism and drug
trafficking from the territory of Afghanistan as one of their
priorities in efforts to maintain regional stability".
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS
Rakhmon, a former head of a Soviet cotton farm, turned 60 on
Friday, two days before Putin reaches the same milestone. Putin
presented Rakhmon with a Russian-manufactured sniper rifle as a
birthday gift.
In power for 20 years, the Tajik president will seek another
seven-year term in a November 2013 election. Putin, Russia's
paramount leader since 2000, began a new six-year term in May.
Chronic poverty, the growth of radical Islam and sporadic
outbreaks of violence have undermined Rakhmon's rule in recent
years and prompted state crackdowns on religious freedoms and
independent media.
In July, Tajik troops attacked the autonomous region of
Gorno-Badakhshan, which covers about half the country's land
mass, in pursuit of ex-warlords who were given government jobs
as part of the Russia-brokered peace deal to end the civil war.
"It's important to Rakhmon to remain in power in 2013, and
the Kremlin's support will be decisive," said Zafar Abdullayev,
a Dushanbe-based political analyst.
Tajikistan, the poorest of 15 former Soviet republics,
initially wanted Russia to pay full price for the lease
extension on the base. Russia declined, saying Tajikistan needed
Russian protection after the NATO pullout.
A high-ranking source in Tajikistan's government, who
requested anonymity, said a package of deals had been prepared
for signing by Putin and Rakhmon. These would include better
terms for Tajik migrant workers in Russia, he said.
Ushakov, Putin's aide, said Moscow would allow more Tajik
workers to earn a living in Russia. Around 1.1 million Tajiks,
or a seventh of the country's population, reside in Russia and
the wages they send home account for half the country's GDP.
A large presence of migrant workers in Russia, mainly young
men who earn money for their families back home, benefits the
Tajik government by providing jobs not available at home and
reducing the core demographic for any anti-government protests.
Russia's population has fallen in the past two decades to
about 143 million, according to official estimates, and migrant
workers help fill gaps in the workforce.
Putin warned in February that the population could fall to
107 million by 2050 if nothing was done to reverse a decline
that would hamper its economic development.
The Tajik government source said deals prepared for signing
on Friday also included construction of a hydroelectric power
station and the removal of import duties on Russian light oil
products used in Tajikistan.