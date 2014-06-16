Russia's Tatneft Q1 net profit up 44 pct y/y

BRIEF-D.R. Horton Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60
* D.R. Horton Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian mid-sized oil producer Tatneft made 24.4 billion roubles ($710 million) in first-quarter net profit, up 44 percent year-on-year, the company said on Monday.
Tatneft, Russia's No.5 producer by oil output, also said it increased revenues by around 10 percent in the period to 117 billion roubles.
($1 = 34.3700 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
SAO PAULO, April 20 Vale SA's first-quarter iron ore output fell 6.7 percent as seasonal rainfalls in a fast-growing mine in northern Brazil hampered extraction and the world's No. 1 producer of the raw material sought to rein in production at low-margin facilities.
* Sherwin-Williams Co - establishing 2Q17 EPS range of $4.15 to $4.35