UPDATE 1-Russia's Tinkoff Credit Systems seeks $750 mln listing

MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian credit card supplier
Tinkoff Credit Systems is aiming to raise $750 million through
an initial public offering, a source close to the placement said
on Wednesday.
Four financial market sources had earlier told Reuters that
the placement is expected on Thursday, though they did not
provide further details.
TCS, founded and run by entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, has been
looking for outside funding to help to finance the company's
growth plans.
A source close to the matter said in June that the credit
card supplier had selected Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
, Morgan Stanley, Sberbank CIB and
Renaissance Capital as organisers.
TCS was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.