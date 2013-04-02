Tele2 says talked to most players in market before VTB deal

STOCKHOLM, April 2 Nordic telecoms operator
Tele2 said on Tuesday it had had discussions with
most of players in the market before it signed a deal to sell
its Russian unit to banking group VTB.
"We have had a strategic review of our Russian business for
the past 18 months, or maybe a bit more than that, and we have
spoken to most of the players, if not all ... regional players,
federal players, big players, small players," Tele2 CEO Mats
Granryd said in a conference call.
He added that he expected the deal to close in the second
quarter.
Tele2's $3.5 billion deal with VTB has attracted counter
offers from A1, the investment arm of Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman, and mobile operators MTS and Vimpelcom
.
A1 has said that it is considering legal action to defend
its right to buy Tele2's Russian unit.