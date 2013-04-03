UPDATE 1-Russia clears VTB deal to buy Tele2 Russia

MOSCOW, April 3 Nordic telecoms group Tele2's
sale of its Russian unit to state-controlled bank VTB
has been approved by Russian regulators, despite
complaints by rival contenders that their higher bids have been
ignored.
Tele2 struck a $3.5 billion deal last week to sell the
assets to VTB. A spokeswoman for the state anti-monopoly service
FAS said the deal would be approved on Wednesday and the
decision would be posted on its website within two days.
The VTB bid was accepted even though it was later topped by
two alternative bids, both associated with one of the country's
richest tycoons, Mikhail Fridman.
The rejection of the higher bids in favour of VTB has led to
speculation that the Kremlin favoured the sale to VTB.
Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS had teamed up
with No.3 player Vimpelcom - part owned by Fridman - to
bid $4.0-4.25 billion for the asset. Fridman's investment arm A1
made a bid of $3.6-$4 billion and threatened legal action
against Tele2 and its advisor Morgan Stanley.
The contenders have complained about the lack of
transparency of the sale process and said they were denied
contact with Tele2. Tele2 on Tuesday defended the deal saying it
had been aware of all options for the business.
Igor Artemyev, head of FAS, was quoted by Interfax news
agency as saying he had received no requests from any other
contenders to approve a possible acquisition of the asset.
MTS and Vimpelcom declined to comment. A1 was not
immediately available for comment.