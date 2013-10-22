Russia's Tinkoff prices London IPO at top of range

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 mln of medium-term notes
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes
MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov's consumer credit company TCS priced its London IPO at $17.50 a share, at the top end of a previously-announced range, it said on Tuesday.
TCS Holding Group, owner of Tinkoff Credit Systems, is selling new shares, raising $175 million for the company, while existing investors are also reducing their stakes, raising proceeds of $912 million.
Existing shareholders are Oleg Tinkov and his private-equity backers - Vostok Nafta, Goldman Sachs, Baring Vostok and Ukraine's Horizon Capital.
LONDON, April 11 Royal Dutch Shell was aware that some of the payments it made to Nigeria for rights to an oilfield under a 2011 deal would go to a company associated with former Nigerian oil minister and convicted money launderer Dan Etete, it said in a statement to Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride-services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, fuel for the company's growth as it continues to compete fiercely with larger rival Uber Technologies Inc.