Russia's TCS Group launches IPO to raise up to $750 mln

UPDATE 2-Rebel shareholder threatens legal action if Akzo rejects vote on chairman's dismissal
* Shareholder Elliott Advisors threaten legal action (Adds Elliott's threat of legal action)
MOSCOW Oct 3 Russian TCS Group Holding, a parent company for credit card supplier Tinkoff Credit Systems on Thursday launched an initial public offering to raise up to $750 million.
TCS, founded and run by entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, has been looking for outside funding to help to finance the company's growth plans.
The company said the offering would include a primary component - being sold by the company - of between $150 million and $200 million with the balance to be sold by Oleg Tinkov and other shareholders.
* Shareholder Elliott Advisors threaten legal action (Adds Elliott's threat of legal action)
* Verisign Inc - Ceo D. James Bidzos 2016 total compensation $10.7 million versus $10.1 million in 2015 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2oYIDET) Further company coverage:
* On April 7, company entered into an amended & restated credit agreement for agreement dated December 19, 2013 - SEC filing