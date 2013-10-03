UPDATE 2-Russian entrepreneur launches $750 mln credit card IPO

* TCS to raise $150-$200 mln to grow its retail business
* Tinkov to reduce stake, but keep a majority
* Consumer lending growing despite economic slowdown
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW, Oct 3 Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov
has launched a London stock market listing for his credit card
business TCS to raise up to $750 million, seeking to convince
investors that households will continue to pile on debt despite
an economic slowdown.
Unsecured lending to Russian households grew by as much as
50 percent last year as the country's emerging middle class
demands more consumer goods and banks rush into a profitable
market to offset weakening demand for credit from companies.
"The economy has slowed a little but there is still very
strong consumer demand," said TCS CEO Oliver Hughes. "Retail is
strong. This is just the right time to do an IPO - we have a
solid track record behind us. We have massive growth to come."
Household indebtedness in Russia, at 12 percent of gross
domestic product, is much lower than in most developed
economies, with countries such as Britain seeing a percentage as
high as 100 percent.
Small entrants like TCS Holding Group, owner of Tinkoff
Credit Systems which was founded by the blonde-haired and
charismatic Tinkov, have challenged state-controlled lenders and
grabbed market share in the high-margin business.
"TCS has a history of growth," said Uralsib analyst Natalia
Berezina. "It is slightly different to those already on the
market - universal banks which have a large share of corporate
business, and, of course, with a lower rate of growth."
But she said that was a double-edged sword, as it meant TCS
could be more exposed to a potential slowdown in consumer
lending.
Worried that the boom may end badly, the central bank has
instructed banks to increase provisioning against retail lending
- especially the high-interest point-of-sale loans many Russians
take out to pay for discretionary items.
However, Hughes said moves by regulators to raise the
barriers to entry would help specialist lenders such as Tinkoff.
CREDIT CARDS BY COURIER
TCS says its market share of credit card loans is 7.7
percent, while it has a net loan portfolio of nearly $2 billion
and more than 3.5 million credit cards issued. Net profit for
the six months to the end of June grew to $79 million from $52
million the same year a year earlier, it added.
The firm credits its growth to a branchless model where it
delivers credit cards by courier to far-flung regions such as
Kamchatka, Sakhalin island, the North Caucasus and Siberia.
The initial public offering (IPO) would allow it to grow its
core retail lending while developing other business lines such
as payments and insurance, it said. The company will raise about
$150 million to $200 million from the sale of new shares in the
form of global depositary receipts (GDRs).
The offering will also allow Tinkov, who has a 61 percent
stake, to sell down some of his shares, although he will remain
majority shareholder.
It will give the company's private equity backers - Vostok
Nafta, Goldman Sachs, Baring Vostok and Ukraine's Horizon
Capital - a partial exit as well.
Goldman Sachs' private equity unit bought a 15 percent stake
for $20 million in 2007 when the group was battling the
financial crisis. Tinkov sold another 15 percent stake in 2008
to private equity fund Vostok Nafta, for $30 million.
TCS did not say how many shares it would sell in total, or
provide details on its potential valuation.
The listing will come alongside other offerings by Russian
companies. The government is to sell a stake in diamond miner
Alrosa on Moscow's bourse, while hypermarket chain Lenta,
part-owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG, is expected
to go public next year.
The roadshow for the TCS offering will start on Oct. 14 with
pricing on Oct. 25, two market sources said. Hughes said TCS was
anticipating a wide investor base including technology-focused
funds, financial technology funds as well as emerging market
focused investors.
Prior to supplying credit cards, Tinkov built up and sold
businesses including a brewing chain and a frozen foods
business. He sold Darya, a frozen foods business named after his
daughter, to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in 2001, and sold
his brewer Tinkoff to InBev in 2005 for 167 million euros.