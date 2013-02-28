Russia's TNK-BP net profit down 13 pct in 2012

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MOSCOW Feb 28 TNK-BP International, the main unit of Russia's TNK-BP that is being taken over by state oil company Rosneft, said on Thursday its 2012 net income fell by 13 percent to $7.58 billion.
In the fourth quarter of last year the company's net was also down year-on-year, to $1.87 billion from $2.10 billion.
Revenues in 2012 rose slightly to $60.45 billion from $60.20 billion in 2011.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and Amortisation, or EBITDA, were 7 percent lower than in 2011, at $13.35 billion - chiefly due to increase in export duties and other taxes, as well as one-off impairments, the company said.
TNK-BP also said it had replaced 210 percent of its reserves in 2012 under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's LOF (life of field) standards, or SEC-LOF.
Rosneft is expected soon to get the nod from regulators for its $55 billion deal to buy TNK-BP, from BP and a quartet of Soviet-born tycoons, making it possible to close the deal in the first quarter, sources say.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.