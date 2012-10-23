版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 19:16 BJT

TNK-BP deal may limit Rosneft's ability to do deals-FAS

MOSCOW Oct 23 Rosneft's deal to buy TNK-BP may limit the Russian oil giant's ability to do future major acquisitions, Interfax reported citing Russia's anti-trust service FAS.

Rosneft on Monday tightened its grip on Russia's oil industry with a $55 billion deal to buy TNK-BP that also makes Britain's BP a one-fifth shareholder in the state-controlled company.

