版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 10日 星期六 03:21 BJT

Board of Russia's TNK-BP approves $1.25 bln Q3 div

Dec 9 The board of BP Plc's Russian joint venture, TNK-BP , approved a third-quarter dividend payout of $1.25 billion at a meeting on Friday, a senior executive present at the meeting said.

The payout brings the total for the year to date to $7.5 billion, a company record, the executive said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐