UPDATE 1-Russia's Rosneft hires TNK-BP insider as BP pursues sale

By Melissa Akin
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia's state oil company, whose
powerful chief executive could be instrumental in buying BP's
stake in rival TNK-BP, has hired a fourth former BP
executive as it seeks to boost its top management team.
Sources close to Rosneft, where former deputy
prime minister Igor Sechin, took the helm two weeks ago, said
Didier Casimiro, a former BP power trade executive who worked
for several years at TNK-BP itself, joined the Russian oil
company to take charge of downstream operations.
Rosneft is also due to appoint a Morgan Stanley banker to
its top finance post.
Casimiro joins two other former BP executives with
experience at TNK-BP, and a third who played a key role in a
failed BP tie-up with Rosneft last year - all potential assets
if a state buyout of BP's stake in the No. 3 oil producer comes
to pass.
Any sale will take time. The process gives the quartet of
billionaire shareholders that owns half of TNK-BP up to six
weeks to consider whether to buy BP out of its stake - estimated
to be worth about $30 billion - in the highly profitable but
conflict-ridden Russian venture.
Sources close to Rosneft also said Dmitry Avdeyev, co-head
of investment banking at Morgan Stanley in Moscow, was set to
join a succession of alumni from Morgan Stanley to manage the
finances of Russia's largest oil producer.
Avdeyev, who served as chief financial officer of oil
services company Integra in between stints in
investment banking, worked his final day at Morgan Stanley on
Monday, one of the sources said.
A Rosneft spokeswoman declined to comment on Avdeyev, who
would be the first major hire since Sechin took over as chief
executive two weeks ago.
Sechin has masterminded the transformation of Rosneft from a
second tier player to the top Russian oil producer, bulked up
with the assets of bankrupted oil company Yukos, and wants to
transform Rosneft into a world industry leader.
Industry sources and analysts expected him to be acquisitive
on the domestic front. In addition to the bid for TNK-BP by
parent company Rosneftegaz, Sechin could make a play for smaller
Russian peers.
The finance post is seen as an important one for Rosneft
under Sechin, who entered civil service in St Petersburg after
serving as a military translator in Africa during the Cold War
and had no direct experience in day-to-day corporate management.
He faces particular challenges in controlling burgeoning
capital spending and bringing to life three Arctic drilling and
asset swap deals concluded with ExxonMobil, Statoil
and ENI in the final days of Putin's
government.
HIRING SPREE
A source close to Rosneft said the appointment of the four
foreign executives, all of which occurred under previous
president Eduard Khudainatov, who has moved to the position of
first vice president, had the tacit approval of Sechin as deputy
prime minister.
"Every appointment needs the seal of approval," the source
said.
Larry Bates was a BP executive in Moscow and played a key
role in the British oil major's failed attempt to tie up with
Rosneft last year in a landmark share swap and Arctic drilling
deal that was blocked in the courts by the co-owners of TNK-BP.
The second, Andrew Lewis, served as exploration manager at
BP's Moscow office after a stint at TNK-BP, and a third, Phil
Lynch, worked for Shell-led West Siberian oil venture Salym
Petroleum before joining Rosneft.
Casimiro, the former commercial director at TNK-BP who also
had responsibility for the company's operations in Ukraine, "has
been working (at Rosneft) for almost a month", said one source
close to the Russian oil company.
His departure from TNK-BP preceded the news that BP would
pursue the sale of its stake in the company, which has provoked
new conflict between the British major and its local partners in
the 50-50 joint venture.
A source close to TNK-BP added that the company's Ukrainian
operations had been largely wound down as a result of the
shutdown of its Lisichansk refinery.
The finance chief's post had been vacant since the departure
of former first vice president, Pavel Fedorov, who was appointed
deputy energy minister earlier this year.
Fyodorov, also a former Morgan Stanley banker, took over
from a third Morgan Stanley banker and U.S. native, Peter
O'Brien, who assumed the role of chief financial officer in
2006, when the company held its initial public offering.