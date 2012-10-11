版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五

TNK-BP head of upstream to leave company-sources

MOSCOW Oct 11 The head of upstream at Russia's TNK-BP will leave the company, the highest-ranking executive to depart in an exodus of staff as a potential selloff by the main shareholders looms, sources close to TNK-BP said on Thursday.

Alexander Dodds joined TNK-BP from ExxonMobil Qatar, where he had served as president, in October 2011. The sources said his resignation would be announced to company staff on Friday.

