Russian Vnukovo airport CEO, deputy resign after plane crash

MOSCOW Oct 23 The chief executive of Russia's Vnukovo airport and his deputy have resigned after a fatal plane crash which killed the head of France energy company Total , the airport said on Thursday.

The airport said in a statement that Vnukovo had accepted the resignations of CEO Andrei Dyakov and his deputy Sergei Solntsev.

Russian prosecutors have detained five Moscow airport workers over a plane crash which killed Christophe de Margerie earlier this week. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
