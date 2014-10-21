French oil major Total confirms death of CEO de Margerie

BRIEF-Russia's Mechel to produce 10 mln t of coking coal concentrate in 2017
* Says plans to produce 10 million tonnes of coking coal concentrate in 2017. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
PARIS Oct 21 French oil major Total confirmed in a statement that Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie died in a plane collision with a snow plough at Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport shortly after 2000 GMT on Monday.
Five people died in the accident, including three crew members, the driver of the snow plough and CEO de Margerie, Total said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Gregorio)
April 26 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it is fixing a bug in software used to control the flow of electricity in a utility's power systems after researchers found that hackers could shut down parts of an electric grid.
NEW YORK, April 26 Charter Communications Inc will develop and produce original programming with AMC Networks Inc, which is known for the show "The Walking Dead," to differentiate its content offerings, the cable company said on Wednesday.