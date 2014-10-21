版本:
French oil major Total confirms death of CEO de Margerie

PARIS Oct 21 French oil major Total confirmed in a statement that Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie died in a plane collision with a snow plough at Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport shortly after 2000 GMT on Monday.

Five people died in the accident, including three crew members, the driver of the snow plough and CEO de Margerie, Total said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Gregorio)
